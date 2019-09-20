Google To Soon Launch Feature Phone With Assistant Support News oi-Priyanka Dua

Google India is all set to bring a new feature phone in India. The company has also joined hands with Vodafone Idea to launch 2G phones in the country. The new phone line will support Google Assistant and will allow users to call toll free number 000 800 9191000, at any time. This facility will enable you to ask anything related to sports scores, traffic conditions, and weather forecasts.

This also means that users can use the Google Assistant via a phone call. This service is available in Hindi and English for only Vodafone Idea users. However, Google is willing to partner with other telecom players (Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL).

The company will initially run a pilot program in Lucknow and Kanpur, reports Indian Express. This initiative by the search giant will help a large number of people who are not highly educated to understand the internet and apps on phone.

Meanwhile, TRAI subscriber data reveals that Vodafone Idea is leading with 38 crore users in July, while Reliance Jio has 33.98 crores, and Airtel 32.85 crore users.

In fact, Vodafone Idea is also leading in the market share segment with 32.53 percent, while Reliance Jio has managed to garner 29.08 percent in July. Airtel has 28.12 percent. On the other hand, the state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL garnered 9.98 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively.

Google To Bring Free Wi-Fi in Gujarat, Bihar, And Maharashtra

Apart from announcing the phone line, Google has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide secure Wi-Fi in Gujarat, Bihar, and Maharashtra. For the unaware, Google had recently launched gstation to provide free and high-speed Wi-Fi at public locations in the country. This facility is already available in Bengaluru.

