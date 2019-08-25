Vodafone Re-introduces Rs. 20 Plan With 28 Days Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revamping its prepaid plan, Vodafone has re-introduced its Rs. 20 talk time for its prepaid users in select circles. The plan offers full talk time for 28 days.

Here Are The Details

Vodafone has earlier launched the minimum recharge scheme to improve revenue and arrest the trend of customers leaving its network. But now users can recharge with Rs. 20 talk time plan where it is providing Rs. 20 talk time benefit for 28 days. However, there is a catch, as this plan is not available in all circles where Vodafone is operating, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the reports, both Vodafone and Idea has also introduced Rs. 24 plan in all circles. The company is also offering plans starting at Rs. 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245. The Rs. 35 offers Rs 26 talk time and 100MB data for 28 days. While the Rs 65 plan offers Rs 55 talk time, and 200MB of 3G/4G data benefit valid for the same period. The other plans of Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245 also offers benifits like free data, and talk time.

Balesh Sharma Steps Down As CEO Of Vodafone Idea

Meanwhile, the Board of merged telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced that it had accepted Balesh Sharma's request to step down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodafone Idea for personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as his successor with immediate effect. Before his current role, Ravinder was the CEO of Vodafone Romania for three years and CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets in London.

Our Thought

Triggered by the price war unleashed by Jio's entry in September 2016, both Vodafone and Idea announced the completion of the merger in August 2018. Since then, the company has continued to lose subscribers every month. So we believe that launching a new plan at an affordable rate is also a plan of its strategy to attract more users.

