Vodafone Revises Prepaid Plan: Offers Additional 400MB Daily Data

Soon after Airtel and BSNL started doling out extra mobile data for its subscribers, Vodafone Idea is also following the same trend. The company is now offering 400MB of additional data on its prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499.

The new Rs 399 prepaid plan will now be offering 1.4GB daily data instead of 1GB data. Similarly, the Rs. 499 plan will now offer 2.4GB data benefits per day.

A report from TelecomTalk reveals that subscribers can avail the extra data benefit by recharging through mobile app only. The MyVodafone app, while the Idea users will get extra benefits via My Idea-Recharge and Payments application.

Meanwhile, Sunil Mittal-led Bhati Airtel is also providing 1.4GB data per day after the extra data offer at Rs. 399. The Rs. 448 prepaid plan comes with 1.9GB data daily data which is still less than what Vodafone Idea is offering.

Revised Rs 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Vodafone has also revised its Rs.139 plan for its prepaid users. The prepaid plan was launched back in April this year with benefits of 5GB data, unlimited calling and 300SMSes for 28 days. The plan has now been revised to offer 3GB data for the entire validity.

This also comes in direct competition with Airtel's recently launched Rs. 148 prepaid plan where users get 3GB of data. The Rs. 148 plan comes with a validity of 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition, subscribers will also get free Wynk Music and Airtel TV subscription.

It seems offering extra data and exclusive benefits have become a new trend in the telecom industry to retain users and to attract the new ones. But as we all know that the industry is sitting on huge debt, launching and revising new plans at this time shows that Vodafone is trying really hard to retain its customers.

