JioFiber Effect: BSNL Revises Its Rs. 777 Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs. 777 broadband plan. It will offer 500GB data per month with 50Mbps speed for six months. This is a lot more than Airtel and JioFiber are providing, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, the company has launched this plan as a promotional offer. However, there is a catch. After six months, the subscribers will have to opt for the Rs. 849 plan, where they will get 600GB data with 50Mbps speed. However, the speed will reduce to 2Mbps, once the given data is consumed.

Also, this plan is available in all circles except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Unlike the plans from other broadband players (JioFiber and Airtel), BSNL is not offering any additional benefits like OTT subscriptions or device security.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched a new plan for its broadband customers. The Rs. 1,999 plan offers 33GB data per day. The new plans will also allow subscribers to make unlimited calls. But, if a subscriber exhausts 33GB data, then the speed will reduce to 4Mbps. Like Rs. 777 plan users will not get any subscription to OTT platforms, like Netflix and Hotstar. The Rs. 1,999 broadband plan will join other BSNL plans that offer similar data speed.

BSNL has been very aggressive in terms of launching new plans. But, the company has been losing customers, as the private players are offering several offers. Recently, Airtel launched a new plan for its subscribers, where it is offering a free subscription of OTT platforms, cashback, and device security.

Similarly, JioFiber has come up with six plans. So, we believe that the new BSNL offer is good for people in rural areas and those who don't have access to services from other established players.

