BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Plan With 180 Days Validity: Reports

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now introduced PV-49 a new validity extension plan for its prepaid users. However, there is a catch, as this voucher is only available for Madhya Pradesh circle.

Here Are The Details:

The new prepaid voucher launched with the effect from August 20. It offers 250 minutes of daily local and national voice calls for nine days, reports DreamDTH. According to the report, after nine days, users have to pay 40 paise per minute for local and national calls. The plan is valid for 180 days, which means you will keep receiving incoming calls.

The plan also provides 1GB data for 15 days and once the data is expired users will have to make a data top-up recharge to use mobile data. Similarly, for calls, users will have to do the top-up refill to make and receive calls.

BSNL Now Offers Free Amazon Prime Subscription Rs. 499

The state-run telecom operator, BSNL has recently announced that it will offer free Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 499 monthly plan. Earlier it was only for Rs. 745 and above tariff plans, but now to give a tough to Reliance Jio, the telco has expanded this benefit to the lower price band.

Under this offer, users will also get all benefits of the Prime subscription-like access to priority delivery and exclusive deals on Amazon's website. Apart from that, Amazon also offers access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Furthermore, the operator is offering 25 percent cashback on its broadband plans starting from Rs. 499 and going all the way up to Rs. 900 and above.

Our Thought

Even though it is not providing 4G services in India, BSNL is trying hard to give tough competition to incumbents. BSNL, which was the only mobile operator apart from Jio to add customers, gained 0.26 million users during June. But still, i believe that the newly launched voucher will not attract customers because it only provides calling benefit for nine days.

