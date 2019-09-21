ENGLISH

    Vodafone Idea Offering 50% Buyback On Vivo V17 Pro

    By
    |

    Vodafone Idea has introduced a new sale offer for the Vivo V17Pro buyers. Both prepaid and postpaid customers can avail up to 50 percent buyback if they recharge with Rs. 199 and above packs of 28 days.

    Vodafone Idea Offering 50% Buyback On Vivo V17 Pro

     

    However, there is a catch. To avail the benefit of this offer, the user needs to buy a minimum of 10 recharges within 12 months. On the other hand, postpaid users need to avail Rs. 499 and above plans for 12 bill cycles or 12 months. It is worth mentioning that Vodafone has partnered with Servify for this offer. Under this partnership, Servify will complete the cashback amount.

    How To Avail Buy Vivo V17 Pro From Servify App

    Step1: First, customers need to download the Servify App and complete a handset test for verification.

    Step 2: Then, customers need to go Vodafone Idea website or the Servify App to purchase the Vivo V17 Pro.

    Vivo V17 Pro Specs, Pricing And Availability

    Vivo has finally launched its new smartphone Vivo V17 Pro on September 20 in India. The Vivo V17 comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 2400x1080p resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen to body ratio of 91.65 percent. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

    On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with six cameras. This includes 48MP HD rear camera, 13MP Telephoto, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP Bokeh lens at the back. There is also a 32MP+8MP wide-angle lens at the front. The newly launched device will be available in two color variants - Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean. Priced at Rs. 29,990, the device will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-store, and all offline channels from September 27.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
