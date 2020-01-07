Best Tariff Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Under Rs. 200 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The Indian telecom industry is going through a very rough patch. However, all telecom operators have already raised tariffs of prepaid plans by 30 to 42 percent. In fact, the newly launched and revised plans are already available in the market. But somehow, we believe that there is a lot of confusion amongst prepaid users. Hence we are providing a complete list of tariff plans under Rs. 200. Here Are the details.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Offers And Validity

The company is offering four plans under Rs. 200. The tariffs plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 129, Rs. 149, and Rs. 199. The Rs. 98 plan offers you 2GB data for the 28 days and once the given data is over the speed will come down to 64 Kbps. This plan also ships 300 SMSes and complimentary access to its apps.

The next one is for Rs. 129 plan which offers you 300 SMSes and 1000 calling benefits to other operators. Which means Jio callers will get free calls on the same network. This plan also ships 2GB data for 28 days.

Besides, the company is offering Rs. 149 plan where it is offering 1GB data daily, 100 SMSes, and 300 minutes for voice calls for a period of 24 days. Lastly, Rs. 199 plan is offering 1.5GB data daily and 100 SMS for 28 days. In addition, users will get 1000 minutes of free calling to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 200: Offers And Validity

On one hand, Jio is offering four plans under Rs. 200, Airtel is providing only one plan. Airtel is providing Rs. 149 plan which offers 2GB data for the entire validity, 300 SMS, and unlimited calling. This plan also offers free access to the Airtel Xstream app and Wynk Music. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Offers and Validity

At present, Vodafone is offering two plans. The plan starts at Rs. 149, which offers 2GB data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calling to all networks for 28 days. It ships access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 streaming service. The other plan is priced at Rs. 199 which offers 1GB data daily for only 21 days. It also includes unlimited calling to other networks. Also, additional benefits are the same at Rs. 149 plan.

