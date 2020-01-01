ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio Users Can’t Access Old Prepaid Plans Any More

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has been disrupting the telecom industry in India since 2016. The telco's strategy forced its rivals to take similar steps, which led to massive losses. Three years on, Jio has reached a whopping subscriber base and has forced many incumbent players to quit the space leading to the Vodafone Idea merger.

    Jio Users Can’t Access Old Prepaid Plans Any More

     

    Since its inception, Jio offered free voice calls irrespective of the network and it did so until recently. Last last year, Jio started charging 6 paise per minute for outgoing voice calls to numbers of other networks. Following the IUC fee, the telecom operator had to revise its tariff plans by increasing the cost of these plans by nearly 40%.

    The telco did let users queue up soon-to-expire prepaid plans until December 6, which is when it came up with the new set of hiked tariff plans. Even after the price hike, there was a trick for existing users to recharge their old plans without any price hike with the help of the Tariff Protection service. Now, it stops offering old plans.

    Jio Tariff Protection Service

    The Jio Tariff Protection service is an exclusive collection of tariff plans meant for existing Jio users who are not subscribed to any active plans. These plans comprise the more affordable plans that were withdrawn in December 2019. Select Jio subscribers were able to recharge with these old plans, claims TelecomTalk.

    In a recent move, the telecom operator withdrew these old plans from the MyJio app, thereby making these no longer available to anyone. Henceforth, all subscribers of the telco will be able to access only the new and more expensive tariff plans.

    What We Think

    Given that Jio subscribers do not have an option to recharge with the more affordable prepaid plans that were prevailing until December 2019, there are increased possibilities for many who want voice calling benefits to switch to other networks such as Vodafone and Airtel. The reason is that these telcos do not impose any IUC charges for outgoing calls to other networks.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio news telecom
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue