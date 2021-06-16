BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Are Better Than Reliance Jio's Packs: Know How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently announced the launch of Freedom plans, where users are allowed to use data without any limit or FUP. The company has launched five plans, which are priced at Rs. 127, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, Rs. 597, and Rs. 2,397.

These plans are designed for those who are looking for data without restriction. However, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited data vouchers offer good benefits. So, let's have a look at both plans and the offers they are providing.

BSNL Data Voucher Vs Reliance Jio's Plans: Which Is Better?

BSNL has announced the launch of new work from plan or data vouchers so that users can access more data during working. The data voucher is available at Rs. 151, where users get 40GB of data and Zing app access for 28 days, whereas Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 247 ships benefit for 30 days.

Notably, the Reliance Ji pack ships 25GB of data, which is less than the BSNL voucher. In addition, the BSNL voucher is almost Rs. 100 less than Reliance Jio. Also, Jio offers 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for one month. It includes free access to Reliance Jio applications.

However, users are allowed to purchase affordable packs from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, which is quite less than Reliance Jio's, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid packs of Rs. 249. Additionally, the BSNL pack ships more data with the voucher.

BSNL Rs. 251 Vs Reliance Jio Rs. 247: Check Details

The BSNL work from a home plan of Rs. 251 is a 4G plan, where the user gets 70GB of data for 28 days, while Rs. 247 pack of India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio ships only 25GB of data. It is worth noting that the state-run telecom operator packs are providing more data at affordable prices with 28 days and 30 days validity.

These packs do not offer any calling benefit, which is why we believe Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans are good for those who are looking for more data. But, for the overall benefits like speed, network, and unlimited calling users can choose Reliance Jio.

