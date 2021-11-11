BSNL Balance Check: How To Check Data Usage, Validity And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The State-run telecom operator BSNL is one of the popular service providers that offer unlimited plans for its subscriber. If you are a prepaid subscriber to the service, then you will get unlimited plans that bundle unlimited voice calling, data with daily limits on speed and more. In that case, if you are not able to make calls or use data, then you could be nearing the plan's expiry.

To get clarity, you need to carry out a BSNL balance check that will make sure there is enough data and call validity. To make it easy for you, the telecom operator lets you check your balance and validity via options such as USSD codes, online and customer care.

BSNL Balance Check Via Dialer

To know the BSNL balance, you need to open the dialer and dial *123# and get the balance information. Alternatively, you can also dial *124*1# to get the same information. You will get a message showing the balance.

On the other hand, if you are an Android user, then you can use the Android app of BSNL, which is up for free. You need to head on to the Google Play Store to get this app called MyBSNL and check your balance. Once you download the app, you need to create an account by using the existing BSNL number. On the home screen, there will be prepaid and postpaid account details, just click on it. Now, you will get the main balance, data balance, validity and more.

BSNL Balance Check Via USSD Codes

We have already seen the various BSNL USSD codes that help check many details. Now, will the codes detailed here, you will be able to check the BSNL data balance and other balance-related info. To do this, open the messaging app and type BAL and send the SMS to 121. You will get an instant reply showing the balance and other details.

BSNL Balance Check Via Customer Core

The easiest option is to call the BSNL customer care as the IVR will guide you through the process. If you want to call the customer care, then you need to dial the customer care number at 1500 and check the data balance.

