ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All BSNL USSD Codes List – Balance Check, Validity Check, Recharge And More

    By
    |

    State-run telco BSNL is trying to revamp its portfolio to compete against the likes of other telecom operators in the country. Besides bringing new plans for its subscribers, the telco is also focusing on making things user-friendly and convenient for its consumers.

    All BSNL USSD Codes List – Balance Check, Validity Check And More

     

    Like the other telcos, BSNL also lets users check various things via USSD codes. With these codes, subscribers can perform actions such as balance check, validity check, check plans, and a lot more. Here, we have listed some of these BSNL USSD codes that will be useful.

    FunctionsBSNL USSD Codes
    BSNL USSD Codes FunctionsBSNL USSD Codes
    BSNL Balance Check Ussd codes*123#
    BSNL Net Balance Check (GPRS Balance USSD)*124#
    BSNL Net Balance Check Data 3G*112#
    BSNL Net Balance Check Data 2G*123*6# or *123*10#
    BSNL Night GPRS Balance Check USSD codes*123*8#
    BSNL SMS Balance Check USSD codes*123*1# or *123*5# or *125#
    BSNL National SMS Balance Check USSD codes*123*2#
    BSNL Net Balance Enquiry*234#
    BSNL GPRS Data Plan*123*10# or *123*1# or *123*6#
    BSNL Last Call Charge Detail*102#
    BSNL Video Call Balance Check USSD codes*124*10#
    BSNL Validity Check*123#
    BSNL Number Check164 or *8888#
    BSNL Minutes Balance Check USSD codes*123*2#
    BSNL Video Call Balance Check USSD codes*123*9#
    BSNL FnF Number Enquiry*124#
    BSNL Voice Pack Info*126#
    BSNL Network Call Check*123*5# or *123*6#
    BSNL FRC on net Balance USSD codes*123*4#

    Apart from this, there is an option to send a text message to the BSNL customer care number to know the details, activate and deactivate a service, etc. These BSNL SMS-based self-care text keywords are detailed below.

     

    USSD DetailShort Code
    BSNL FnF View Check Code To 123
    BSNL FnF ADD Check Code To 123
    BSNL FnF Modify Check Code To 123
    BSNL Balance Enquiry Check Code To 123
    BSNL Scratch Card Recharge Check Code To 123
    BSNL Last 5 Calls Details Check Code To 123
    BSNL Third Party Recharge Check Code To 123
    BSNL Bundle Enquiry Code To 123
    BSNL Bundle List Check Code To 123
    BSNL Bundle Subscription Check Code To 123
    BSNL Modify Language Check Code To 123
    BSNL Current Tariff Plan Check Code To 123
    BSNL List Tariff Plan Check Code To 123
    BSNL Modify Tariff Plan Check Code To 123
    BSNL Help Message To 123

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl news telecom
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue