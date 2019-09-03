Just In
All BSNL USSD Codes List – Balance Check, Validity Check, Recharge And More
State-run telco BSNL is trying to revamp its portfolio to compete against the likes of other telecom operators in the country. Besides bringing new plans for its subscribers, the telco is also focusing on making things user-friendly and convenient for its consumers.
Like the other telcos, BSNL also lets users check various things via USSD codes. With these codes, subscribers can perform actions such as balance check, validity check, check plans, and a lot more. Here, we have listed some of these BSNL USSD codes that will be useful.
|Functions
|BSNL USSD Codes
|BSNL USSD Codes Functions
|BSNL USSD Codes
|BSNL Balance Check Ussd codes
|*123#
|BSNL Net Balance Check (GPRS Balance USSD)
|*124#
|BSNL Net Balance Check Data 3G
|*112#
|BSNL Net Balance Check Data 2G
|*123*6# or *123*10#
|BSNL Night GPRS Balance Check USSD codes
|*123*8#
|BSNL SMS Balance Check USSD codes
|*123*1# or *123*5# or *125#
|BSNL National SMS Balance Check USSD codes
|*123*2#
|BSNL Net Balance Enquiry
|*234#
|BSNL GPRS Data Plan
|*123*10# or *123*1# or *123*6#
|BSNL Last Call Charge Detail
|*102#
|BSNL Video Call Balance Check USSD codes
|*124*10#
|BSNL Validity Check
|*123#
|BSNL Number Check
|164 or *8888#
|BSNL Minutes Balance Check USSD codes
|*123*2#
|BSNL Video Call Balance Check USSD codes
|*123*9#
|BSNL FnF Number Enquiry
|*124#
|BSNL Voice Pack Info
|*126#
|BSNL Network Call Check
|*123*5# or *123*6#
|BSNL FRC on net Balance USSD codes
|*123*4#
Apart from this, there is an option to send a text message to the BSNL customer care number to know the details, activate and deactivate a service, etc. These BSNL SMS-based self-care text keywords are detailed below.
|USSD Detail
|Short Code
|BSNL FnF View Check Code
|BSNL FnF ADD Check Code
|BSNL FnF Modify Check Code
|BSNL Balance Enquiry Check Code
|BSNL Scratch Card Recharge Check Code
|BSNL Last 5 Calls Details Check Code
|BSNL Third Party Recharge Check Code
|BSNL Bundle Enquiry Code
|BSNL Bundle List Check Code
|BSNL Bundle Subscription Check Code
|BSNL Modify Language Check Code
|BSNL Current Tariff Plan Check Code
|BSNL List Tariff Plan Check Code
|BSNL Modify Tariff Plan Check Code
|BSNL Help Message
