Airtel USSD Codes – Balance Check, Validity, Customer Care Number And More

Are you an Airtel user? Well, you can access any network-related service via a slew of USSD codes. These days, prepaid users enjoy daily data benefits and they can check the data balance left for the day, the remaining validity and other details with specific USSD codes.

What Is USSD Code?

Well, USSD aka Unstructured Supplementary Service Data is a specific code of number referred to as Quick codes. These codes act as a platform connecting the mobile device and a computer software managed by the service provider for sending and receiving SMSes. These codes are up to 182 alphanumeric characters long.

A typical USSD message starts with an * symbol and a combination of digits depending on the task it is intended to do. The code ends with a # symbol. For specific commands, the data might be separated by *s in the middle.

Airtel USSD Codes

Today, we have listed the USSD codes for Airtel users. If you use Airtel user, then you can use any of these codes to get a better service.

USSD Code Functions 121 Airtel Customer Care Number 198 Airtel Complaint Number *123# Airtel Balance Check *123*10# or *123*# Check for Free 2G Data Balance *123*11# Check for 3G Data Balance *121*8# Check for Airtel 4G Balance *123*197# Airtel Night Data Balance *123*2# or *555# Check for Local SMS Balance 1909 DND Activation/Deactivation *141*10# or 52141 Airtel Loan Number *121# My Airtel, My Offer *121*4# Airtel Value Added Services *121*7# Check Last 5 Transactions and also Value Added Services. *123*1# Check for Airtel to Airtel Mins Balance *123*6# Local Airtel to Airtel Night Minutes Balance *123*7# Check for Free Local, STD SMS Balance *123*8# Check for Free STD Minutes Balance *141# Airtel Talk time Gift Service [Share or Ask Talk time ] SMS 3G to 121 Airtel 3G activation *222# Special 5 Offers *321# Airtel Live Services *325# Free Facebook Access [Re. 1 per day ] *515# Twitter Service *566# Airtel Special Offers and Rewards *567# GPRS(Activation/Deactivation) *678# Hello Tunes Menu *888# Missed Call Alert *777# Local National SMS Packs *282# Know Your own Airtel number *141*10# Airtel loan code SMS PORT to 1909 Mobile number portability SMS START to 121 Start any service SMS STOP to 121 Stop any service SMS Data USE to 121 Check 2G/3G balance SMS UNB to 121 Check unbilled amount SMS OT to 121 Outstanding amount SMS BP to 121 Current bill plan SMS BILL to 121 Bill summary SMS PAY to 121 Last 3 bill payment details 543217 Contests

Alternatively, you can check the same from the MyAirtel app after logging into your account. All you need to do is download the app on your Android phone or iPhone and register your account with your mobile number. Open the account settings and check for data balance, validity, etc.

