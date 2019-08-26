ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Prepaid Data Add-Ons Priced From Rs. 28 – All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Airtel is one of the telcos that has been bringing many new recharge packs for the benefit of its subscribers. In a recent move, the telecom operator has come up with five data add-ons for the prepaid users. These data add-ons are priced at Rs. 28, Rs. 48, Rs. 92, Rs. 98, and Rs. 175.

    Airtel Prepaid Data Add-Ons Priced From Rs. 28 – All You Need To Know

     

    Previously, only four add-ons for data benefits were offered, but now it has been revised to five. In addition to the new add-on, the existing add-ons have also been revised. And, Airtel has added SMS benefit as well to its portfolio, claims TelecomTalk. Here, we have come up with the data add-on plans from the telco.

    Airtel Rs. 28 Data Add-On Pack

    This is the cheapest data add-on pack from Airtel. It offers only data benefits to the subscribers. Those who get this add-on pack will get access to 500MB of data for a period of 28 days. It is suitable for feature phone users who do not consume too much data.

    Airtel Rs. 48 Data Add-On Pack

    Airtel Rs. 48 data add-on pack offers 3GB data for a period of 28 days similar to the Rs. 28 data add-on pack. This plan is best suited for those who use relatively more data than the feature phone users.

    Airtel Rs. 92 Data Add-On Pack

    The Airtel Rs. 92 data prepaid add-on is totally different as it comes with 6GB data for a period of seven days. This is suitable for the heavy data consumers who end up using more than their FUP limit.

    Airtel Rs. 98 Data Add-On Pack

    This is the second most expensive data add-on offered by Airtel. It provides 6GB data for a validity period of 28 days. Recently, the plan has been revised to offer 10 free SMS throughout the validity in addition to the data benefits.

     

    Airtel Rs. 175 Data Add-On Pack

    The newly introduced Rs. 175 data add-on provides 6GB data for 28 days. Notably, it appears to make no sense as it comes with the same benefits as the Rs. 98 add-on. We are yet to know if the recharge pack will bundle any other benefits.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue