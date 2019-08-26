Airtel Prepaid Data Add-Ons Priced From Rs. 28 – All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Airtel is one of the telcos that has been bringing many new recharge packs for the benefit of its subscribers. In a recent move, the telecom operator has come up with five data add-ons for the prepaid users. These data add-ons are priced at Rs. 28, Rs. 48, Rs. 92, Rs. 98, and Rs. 175.

Previously, only four add-ons for data benefits were offered, but now it has been revised to five. In addition to the new add-on, the existing add-ons have also been revised. And, Airtel has added SMS benefit as well to its portfolio, claims TelecomTalk. Here, we have come up with the data add-on plans from the telco.

Airtel Rs. 28 Data Add-On Pack

This is the cheapest data add-on pack from Airtel. It offers only data benefits to the subscribers. Those who get this add-on pack will get access to 500MB of data for a period of 28 days. It is suitable for feature phone users who do not consume too much data.

Airtel Rs. 48 Data Add-On Pack

Airtel Rs. 48 data add-on pack offers 3GB data for a period of 28 days similar to the Rs. 28 data add-on pack. This plan is best suited for those who use relatively more data than the feature phone users.

Airtel Rs. 92 Data Add-On Pack

The Airtel Rs. 92 data prepaid add-on is totally different as it comes with 6GB data for a period of seven days. This is suitable for the heavy data consumers who end up using more than their FUP limit.

Airtel Rs. 98 Data Add-On Pack

This is the second most expensive data add-on offered by Airtel. It provides 6GB data for a validity period of 28 days. Recently, the plan has been revised to offer 10 free SMS throughout the validity in addition to the data benefits.

Airtel Rs. 175 Data Add-On Pack

The newly introduced Rs. 175 data add-on provides 6GB data for 28 days. Notably, it appears to make no sense as it comes with the same benefits as the Rs. 98 add-on. We are yet to know if the recharge pack will bundle any other benefits.

