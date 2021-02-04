BSNL Cinema Plus Rs. 129 Plan Vs Reliance Jio, Airtel Vs Vi: Which Is Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has finally joined hands with OTT players to launch a new platform. The YuppTV Scope is a tech-enabled platform that offers OTT platforms. Besides, YuppTV is offering 5000+ movies, 100+ TV shows, and 250+TV channels in 14 languages.

YuppTV content can be accessed via Smart televisions, PC, tablets, and other streaming platforms. Similarly, the telecom operator has launched an offer called Cinema Plus, where it is providing content via SonyLIV, Voot Select, and Zee5 per connection at Rs. 199 per month, which is now available at Rs. 129 under the promotional offer.

To get this service, users have to first visit the company's website to get this offer. You have to sign up via your mobile number, email ID, full name, and telecom circle. After that, users can use the services through the official application on Android TV, Amazon FireTV devices, and iOS platforms.

Cinema Plus Rs. 129 Plan Vs Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio

Let's compare BSNL Cinema Plus of Rs. 129 pack with other telecom operators. Notably, the state-run telecom operator is providing content from three apps SonyLIV, Voot Select, and Zee5, which means users will get all serials at affordable prices. It ships all exclusives content, movies, and kids content.

Reliance Jio's first plan starts from Rs. 149, where users will get 1GB of data for 24 days. It also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and a complimentary subscription to the Jio application. Then, there is an Airtel pack of Rs. 129, which is again providing 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 300 messages for 24 days.

This pack also provides free hello tunes, Wynk Music, Amazon Prime, free 350+ Live TV Channels, Your Favourite Movies, and TV Shows under the Airtel Xstream app. Lastly, there is a Vi plan of Rs. 129, where users will get 2GB data for 24 days. This pack also provides unlimited calling and 300 messages. After comparing these plans, we suggest you choose the Airtel plan of Rs. 129 as you'll get 24GB data for 24 days along with unlimited calling and 300 messages.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India