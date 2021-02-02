BSNL Offering 50% Discount On Landline, Broadband, And Postpaid Bills News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with OTT players, BSNL has now announced a unique service that allows users to clear all dues. The telecom operator has launched this service so that users can clear their outstanding dues at discounted rates. This means users can clear landline, broadband, and postpaid mobile bills with only 50 percent settlement.

Notably, the telecom operator has shared this news via its official Twitter account. However, there is a catch. This offer is specially launched for Kolkata users and it was ensured that the company will also issue a certificate no dues certification once the user clears all dues, but this offer is not valid for the government officials until March 31st, 2021. In addition, BSNL allows you to call 9433000666 to get more information about the same.

Settlement Offer Details

This offer is specially designed for defaulters whose subscription is valid until March 31, 2021. This is the second time in a year that BSNL launched this scheme, earlier, it was until April 1st, 2020; but due to pandemic, the discount services have been extended. Moreover, the BSNL users or defaulters can clear their dues through NEFT/RTGS transfer to the company's designated account number. Additionally, the telecom operator allows you to visit the cash collection centers to clear your bills.

BSNL Revises Rs. 1,999 Plan

Meanwhile, the operator has revised Rs. 1,999 plan to offer unlimited content from Eros Now. Also, users will get content from the Lokdhun platform. Besides, users will only get 2GB data per day instead of 3GB data earlier. The new changes are already effective and will be available for 365 days. This plan is also offering unlimited local calling, STD calls, and national roaming. It also ships 100 messages per day for the entire validity.

