BSNL Offering 2GB Data And Unlimited Calling With Rs. 18 Prepaid Pack; Here's How To Get It Features oi-Priyanka Dua

To increase their ARPU, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are removing their entry-level plans. On the other hand, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is bringing packs, which are ultra-affordable and ship benefits like data along with unlimited calling. The telecom operator offers an Rs. 18 pack, which is less than Airtel Rs. 19 pack.

BSNL Rs. 18 Voucher Details

The Rs. 18 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and unlimited video calling facility for two days. In addition, the company offers 1GB of data and 100 messages for the same period. On the other hand, Airtel Rs. 19 plan offers 200MB of data and unlimited calling for again 48 hours.

BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans

Meanwhile, the company has revised six plans, which are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 75, Rs. 94, Rs. 106, Rs. 107, Rs. 197, and Rs. 397. The entry-level plan of Rs. 49 is now valid for 24 days. It includes 2GB of free data, 100 messages, and 100 free messages to all networks for the entire period.

The Rs. 75 plan now comes for 50 days instead of 60 days earlier. This plan offers 100 minutes for free calling, 2GB of data, and free default tunes for 50 days. However, after free calls, users have to pay 30 paise per minute for the same.

The other packs of Rs. 94, Rs. 106, and Rs. 107. The Rs. 94 STV now comes with 75 days. It offers 3GB of free data and BSNL default tunes for only 60 days. It includes free calls, but once it ends users have to pay 30 paise per minute.

The Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 are providing benefits for 84 days instead of 100 days. These plans offer 100 minutes for free calling to all networks and 3GB of data for the same period. These packs offer default tunes for 60 days.

The other packs of Rs. 197 and Rs. 397 offer benefits for 150 days and 397 days. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages, a Zing Music application, and 2GB of data. The other pack also offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, free Lokdhun content, and Free BSNL Default Tunes.

Best Mobiles in India