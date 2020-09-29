BSNL Vs Airtel Vs JioFiber: Which Entry Level Broadband Plan Is Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of four broadband plans in the country. The four plans are available at Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. This indicates that the telco is all set to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio's and Airtel's newly launched broadband plan of Rs. 399 and Rs. 499, respectively.

It also means that these companies are now targeting those users that are looking for affordable broadband plans as internet consumption has increased during the pandemic. So, in order to help you in finding out which internet service provider is offering the best services and benefits under Rs. 500, we are going to compare all three entry-level broadband plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL.

BSNL Broadband Plan Of Rs. 449: Offers And Validity

The newly launched internet plan of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is known as the Fibre Basic plan, where you get 30 Mbps speed for both downloading and uploading. This plan is also offering 3300GB data and unlimited calling for one month. The speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps; however, the company is not providing any OTT platforms.

Airtel Broadband Plan Of Rs. 499: Offers And Availability

The Airtel Xstream Fiber plan of Rs. 499 is also providing 3300GB data along with 40 Mbps speed for downloading and uploading. Besides, this plan is offering unlimited calling and content from several benefits, includes Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Voot Basic, and Eros Now.

Reliance Jio Broadband Plan Of Rs. 399: Offers And Validity

On the other hand, the JioFiber broadband plan of Rs. 399 is providing 30 Mbps speed. This broadband plan is known as Bronze, where it ships 3300GB data and unlimited calling for one month without any OTT benefits. However, users have to pay Rs. 1,000 for installation charges.

Which Affordable Broadband Plan Is Better?

After considering all the benefits, it seems Reliance Jio's plan is cheaper than Airtel and BSNL, but still Airtel Xstream's broadband plan is offering more benefits under Rs. 500. So, we believe that you should go for Airtel's Rs. 499 broadband plan.

Best Mobiles in India