Data Vouchers And Talk Time Packs From Telecom Operators Under Rs. 100

Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vi ship several talk time packs for their customers. Sometimes, these talk time packs have validity for a short period like two to three days. These packs are quite affordable and offer high-speed data to the customers. Similarly, there are some talk time packs that ship OTT benefits like Amazon Prime.

The Jio talk time plan starts at Rs. 11, whereas Airtel talk time plans start from Rs. 10, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) provides plans from Rs. 16. Notably, these packs are already listed on the company's website. Now, we'll share all talk time packs that are priced under Rs. 100.

BSNL Talktime Plans Under Rs. 100

BSNL ships two talk time plans under Rs. 100. These plans are priced at Rs. 94 and Rs. 95. These packs are providing 3GB of data for three months. Both pack ships 100 minutes for calling in Mumbai and Delhi circle too. This seems a quite good deal as they last for 90 days.

Airtel Talktime Packs Under Rs. 100

Surprisingly, Airtel is active under the same segment as users are getting plans for 28 days validity. These plans are available at Rs. 45 and Rs. 79, where users are getting 100 MB and 200 Mb data. On the other hand, Rs. 49 is designed to extend the validity of the existing plan. Then, there are Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 data packs, where users get 3GB and 12GB for the 28 days. These plans are also good if you are looking for only data for one month.

Reliance Jio Data Vouchers Plans Under Rs. 100

The Jio data vouchers that are already available from Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101, where users get 1GB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB data with existing validity.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Talk Time Plans Under Rs. 100

These packs are available at Rs. 59, Rs. 65 and Rs. 79, Rs. 85. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 48 and Rs. 98, which ships 200 MB and 12GB of data. Despite the vast range of plans, these benefits are not that good.

