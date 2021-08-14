Delay In 5G Services Might Help Indian Telecom Operators: Here's How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though several countries start offering 5G services in their countries, the Indian Government has not made any official announcement on the auction of the 5G spectrum. However, the telecom operators have started conducting trials in the country and soon might DoT come up with spectrum auction dates. However, global internet testing firm Ookla believes that 5G can offer 10 times the high speed when compared to 4G-LTE networks.

"It is impossible to say exactly how fast 5G will be for the average Indian user, given uncertainty over exact spectrum allocations and rollout plans (including the radio access network and improvements to backhaul and transport networks), but it's safe to say 5G will bring a considerable bump to overall speeds in the country," the company said.

5G Expected Speed As Per Ookla

The new findings come at that time when India is gearing up for the 5G launch and trials have been started in the country. In addition, the firm highlighted that Thailand and the Philippines have started providing 5G services in their countries in the Q2 of 2020.

Furthermore, the firm pointed out that internet download speed on the same network can be reached to 231.45 Mbps and 151.08 Mbps, respectively. On the other hand, the 4G network users are getting 25.99 Mbps and 15.12 Mbps speed, respectively. Furthermore, the speed test firm added that Reliance Jio is also increasing its speed from the last six months.

"The operator's median download speeds have increased from 5.96 Mbps in March 2021 to 13.08 Mbps in June. Its upload speeds and Consistency Score (percentage of samples which exceed 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload) also saw considerable improvements," Ookla said in its report.

Delay In 5G Rollout Might Benefit Indian Operators

It is important to note that India is far behind several countries in terms of launching 5G services; however, the firm believes that Indian telecom operators might be benefitted as they can get network equipment at less prices. The smartphones companies have already decreased the prices of their products so that the adoption of 5G devices can be increased in India.

