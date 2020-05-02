How To Access Customer Care Services Via My Vodafone And My Idea Apps Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of new initiatives for its customers during the lockdown. The telecom operator has launched VIC, which is an AI-powered virtual assistant platform. The platform is already live on the websites along with apps like My Vodafone and My Idea. The platform is also available on WhatsApp.

The operator has also joined hands with Oriserve to develop this initiative. Under this partnership, the operator will resolve service-related issues of customers, including bill payments, bill requests, activating plans, new connections, and data balance. The newly launched services are available for 24x7.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said, "VIC, an AI-powered intelligent customer service platform, developed by our technology partner, ORISERVE, is an industry-first initiative and has huge relevance especially at a time when customers are house-bound."

Here Are Some Steps To Use Virtual Assistant On Apps

Step 1: First, you need to check the website or My Vodafone and My Idea App.

Step 2: Then, you have to tap on the banner called to stay home and stay digital.

Step 3: After that, you get a pop-up message from the new platform VIC.

Step 4: Then, you have to tap on the message and it will redirect you towards another window, where you can chat with your Vodafone and Idea assistant regarding bill payments, change plan, bill details, data balance, previous transaction, and many more.

Besides, the company is providing link service via message to start the conversation on WhatsApp. Apart from that, users can also send a message on 9654297000 (Vodafone Care) and 7065297000 (Idea Care) to avail the services. It is worth mentioning that the operator is struggling to clear its dues in the country, and its survival is a bit difficult in the current situation as the government is not considering its requests on the AGR issue.

Vodafone Offering 2GB Data Extra For Seven Days

Meanwhile, the operator has launched a new offer for its prepaid customers, where it is offering 2GB data for seven days. This means 14GB data for the whole duration. The newly launched offer is completely free, and it is already available in New Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Punjab, Chennai, and Kolkata. Similarly, Reliance Jio is crediting 2GB data per day on its prepaid account holders. However, Jio is offering only for four days.

