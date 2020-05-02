Government Might Join Hands With Telecom Operators To Help People News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to help the citizens, the government is likely to call 900 million people and ask if they have any symptoms of coronavirus or COVID 19. The government has adopted this strategy to trace or to control the spread of the virus via its application called Aarogya Setu.

Besides, it is expected that the government is also planning to partner with Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea before calling people as operators will connect the calls, reports Economic Times. In addition, the government wants to expand its app reach to the feature phone users in the country.

The report states that the voice calls will be all languages, and it will use an interactive voice response system (IVRS) from 1921 central number. The call is expected to ask about the symptoms and will inform the local authorities later.

"All smartphone users who have not yet downloaded the application will also be getting notifications from their service providers to download it," Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov was quoted Economic Times as saying.

According to the report, only 80 million people are using the application. The report also claims that the government has come up with two different strategies for the feature phone users.

"The team is also in the advanced testing stage of the Aarogya Setu app on Jio Phones, which operates on Kai OS that is capable of running certain apps," Arnab Kumar, program director of NITI Aayog said. Furthermore, the report said that the move is likely to help 100 to 150 million Reliance Jio users. The IVRS will allow you to discuss or share your condition.

Besides, there are chances that the government will launch a toll-free number and will offer help to all. It said the medical team will also come if you have any symptoms. The government has asked all its employees to download and to use the app.

For the unaware, the application sends alerts via the GPS location and Bluetooth. It also informs users to avoid ways of infection. On the other hand, people are raising security questions of the Aarogaya Setu application.

"The Aarogya Setu app which was initially touted as a voluntary measure has been made effectively been made mandatory for gig workers and government employees. This is despite failing to adhere to data protection standards and lacking algorithmic accountability," the Internet Freedom Foundation said.

