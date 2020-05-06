Just In
- 59 min ago Tom Cruise To Shoot A Movie In Space, Confirms NASA
-
- 1 hr ago Want To Upgrade Your TV Or AC? Samsung ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ Offer Is Here
- 1 hr ago Not Having AarogyaSetu App Can Lead To 6 Months Jail Or Rs. 1,000 Fine
- 1 hr ago Bois Locker Room Controversy Lands Instagram In Soup; Delhi Commission For Women Takes Action
Don't Miss
- News Shramik Trains: 115 run so far since May 1, over one lakh migrants ferried
- Movies No Stylish Dance Moves For Allu Arjun In Pushpa? Here Is The Reason!
- Sports Ajinkya Rahane: Will abide by ICC's decision on the use of saliva in cricket as it will be in players' interests
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing Again — Expected To Launch Next Year
- Lifestyle International No Diet Day 2020: The Dos And Dont’s Of Dieting
- Finance Services Sector PMI Plunges To Record Low Of 5.4 In April; Lay-Offs Spike
- Travel Holiday Destinations For Your Post-Lockdown Travel List
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
How To Block Idea SIM Card And Connection
If you are using the Idea mobile network and you have lost your SIM card, then you will have to block the SIM card quickly or deactivate the service. You can block the Idea SIM online for both prepaid and postpaid networks. This way, you will be able to prevent your SIM card from being used for fraudulent purposes.
Well, below are the steps you need to follow to make sure you block your Idea Cellular SIM card online for both postpaid and prepaid connections. You will get to know how to block your Idea SIM online or via the customer care and get a new Idea SIM from below.
How To Block Idea SIM Card Online
To block your Idea SIM card online, you need to check out the below-mentioned steps.
- Visit www.ideacellular.com and head on to the chat icon at the bottom right corner
- Check on the icon to carry out a live chat with the customer care and key in details such as your phone number, email address, name, and query type
- An Idea customer care representative will chat with you and you need to provide the person with the Idea number you want to block
- After answering a few questions such as last recharge amount, your identity, and last dialed numbers, your Idea SIM card will be blocked instantly
Block Idea SIM Via Customer Care
To block your Idea SIM card number by calling the Idea customer care, you need to dial 198 or 12345. Them the customer care representative that you lost your Idea SIM. They will ask you a few questions to verify your identity and once you answer the same, your SIM card will be blocked. Do keep in mind that you will be charged 50p for 3 minutes if you call 12345.
Given that you have already lost your Idea mobile number, you can call the customer care from numbers belonging to other mobile networks as well. On doing so, you will have to dial the 10-digit number specific to your region.
Get New Idea SIM Card
While you can block your Idea number online, you need to visit the nearest Idea service center to get a new SIM card. You should carry your original ID card and ask for the new SIM card. Notably, the SIM card will be activated in two or three hours.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
31,999
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011