How To Block Idea SIM Card And Connection

Well, below are the steps you need to follow to make sure you block your Idea Cellular SIM card online for both postpaid and prepaid connections. You will get to know how to block your Idea SIM online or via the customer care and get a new Idea SIM from below.

How To Block Idea SIM Card Online

To block your Idea SIM card online, you need to check out the below-mentioned steps.

Visit www.ideacellular.com and head on to the chat icon at the bottom right corner

Check on the icon to carry out a live chat with the customer care and key in details such as your phone number, email address, name, and query type

An Idea customer care representative will chat with you and you need to provide the person with the Idea number you want to block

After answering a few questions such as last recharge amount, your identity, and last dialed numbers, your Idea SIM card will be blocked instantly

Block Idea SIM Via Customer Care

To block your Idea SIM card number by calling the Idea customer care, you need to dial 198 or 12345. Them the customer care representative that you lost your Idea SIM. They will ask you a few questions to verify your identity and once you answer the same, your SIM card will be blocked. Do keep in mind that you will be charged 50p for 3 minutes if you call 12345.

Given that you have already lost your Idea mobile number, you can call the customer care from numbers belonging to other mobile networks as well. On doing so, you will have to dial the 10-digit number specific to your region.

Get New Idea SIM Card

While you can block your Idea number online, you need to visit the nearest Idea service center to get a new SIM card. You should carry your original ID card and ask for the new SIM card. Notably, the SIM card will be activated in two or three hours.