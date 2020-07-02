ENGLISH

    How To Check Your Data Usage And Choose Right Mobile Packs

    The market is flooded with several mobile plans as all companies are launching and revising packs every day. These mobile plans ship several benefits, such as content, unlimited calling, along with good speed.

    How To Check Your Data Usage And Choose Right Mobile Packs

     

    If you are also looking for packs that fulfill your data needs. Then, you should know about your needs first like what kind of internet users you are, and you should know about the packs that suitable for your needs.

    There are three kinds of plans, which are designed for three different categories. The first is light internet users; these are packs that are suitable for those people who are not into playing heavy games, live streaming, and watching movies on OTT platforms.

    If you are this kind of user, then we recommend you use 1GB per day data pack as it allows you to play two hours of videos online. Additionally, you can check your email and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and many more. Notably, 1GB packs are priced between Rs. 100 to Rs. 200.

    Then, there are some plans that are designed for average data users. These plans allow you to watch videos in HD, downloading, all basic works, live streaming, and it enables you to play some online games for some time.

    In fact, a report from Nokia claims that the average data usage has been increased in the country after packs become affordable. The reports said overall data traffic has been increased by 47 percent in 2019 due to 4G networks, and if you are this type of user, then you should choose 1.5GB or 2GB data per day. The 2GB data pack allows you 80 minutes for browsing every day along with two movies. These packs are priced between Rs. 200 to Rs. 3,000 (monthly to yearly).

    Lastly, there are heavy mobile internet users, these packs fulfil all your needs, and especially it allows you to play heavy online games, including online editing. These types of internet users should choose any plan that offers 3GB to 4GB pack every day, and they can also go for Wi-Fi to get a good speed. However, these plans are a bit costly, and you have to shed extra money from pockets. These are basically long-terms packs.

    reliance jio
    Thursday, July 2, 2020, 18:03 [IST]
