How To Get 180GB Data From BSNL For 90 Days
BSNL is strengthening its presence in the broadband and prepaid segment. The Government-owned telecom operator has suddenly become very active in terms of revising their existing plans. Notably, the company has become active ever since it has come up with a 4G tender.
The telecom operator has revised special tariff vouchers (STV) and prepaid plans. The telco has revised STV of Rs. 198 and prepaid plan of Rs. 499. In fact, the new benefits are applicable from today (June 1, 2021).
BSNL Revised Rs. 198 Special Tariff Voucher
The STV of Rs. 198 is now valid for 50 days. This revised plan now ships 2GB of data per day and Lokdhun content. However, users will not get BSNL Tunes from these special tariff vouchers.
The company said that users are allowed to activate this plan via C Top Up, Selfcare, and Online Recharge portal. Besides, the company said that this plan is available for new prepaid and existing users.
BSNL Revised Rs. 499 Prepaid Plan
Besides, the company said that Rs. 499 prepaid plan is providing 2GB of data daily without any extra cost. It includes unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages per day to all networks, and access to the Zing Music application for 90 days. Earlier, the company used to offer only 1GB of data for the same period.
In addition, the company announced a new internet plan of Rs. 499 in the Andaman & Nicobar. It also ships 40GB of data and 10 Mbps speed.
BSNL Vs Airtel Vs Jio Plans: Check Details
The Airtel plan of Rs. 449 offers 2GB of data per for 56 days. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, a free trial of Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream Premium, access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music Free, and Free Hellotunes. Jio's plan of Rs. 444 offers 2GB of data per day for 56 days. It ships 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio apps.
This clearly shows that Airtel is leading the same segment; however, BSNL's plan of Rs. 499 ships all offer for 90 days, which is again good for users who are looking for long-term plans. But still, BSNL majorly offers 3G and 2G services, while Airtel and Jio deal in 4G services, which gives them an upper hand.
