ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Get 3GB Data Per Day From BSNL For 436 Days

    By
    |

    Government-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known for offering plans at affordable prices. The company has recently upgraded many plans, and one of them is Rs. 1,999 plan which is available for one year.

    How To Get 3GB Data Per Day From BSNL For 436 Days

     

    BSNL Rs. 1,999 And Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

    The company has launched this plan in December 2019. The plans provide 3GB data per day and 250 minutes of calling per day to all networks 365 days. It includes BSNL tunes and 100 messages. However, the company is now providing an additional 71 days of validity if they recharge for before February 15, 2020.

    But, there is a catch. This plan is only available in a few circles such as Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

    Let's talk about Rs. 1,699 plan where users will get 2GB data per day, 250 minutes of calling, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. It ships subscription of BSNL tunes with unlimited song options and free content for two months.

    This plan is cheaper than Rs. 1,999 when compared to the benefits offered by the Rs.1,999 prepaid plan. If you compare this plan with the company's Marutham recharge plan. Then, you should go for this plan.

    The Rs. 1,188 plan is only available in southern states and ships with 5GB data along with 250 minutes for calling. Notably, this plan allows you to call all networks. It includes 1,200 messages. It is worth mentioning that these plans are available for all 3G users in those circles.

    Comparison With Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea

    If you compare this plan with other private players then there are many differences in terms of pricing and validity. For example, Airtel is offering two plans which offer 3GB data at Rs. 398 and Rs. 558. These plans are valid for 28 days. So, you can see the difference here. Similarly, Reliance Jio and Vodafone -Idea are offering plans for 28 days. This means BSNL is offering good benefits with its long-term prepaid plans.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 19:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X