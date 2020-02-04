How To Get 3GB Data Per Day From BSNL For 436 Days Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Government-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known for offering plans at affordable prices. The company has recently upgraded many plans, and one of them is Rs. 1,999 plan which is available for one year.

BSNL Rs. 1,999 And Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

The company has launched this plan in December 2019. The plans provide 3GB data per day and 250 minutes of calling per day to all networks 365 days. It includes BSNL tunes and 100 messages. However, the company is now providing an additional 71 days of validity if they recharge for before February 15, 2020.

But, there is a catch. This plan is only available in a few circles such as Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Let's talk about Rs. 1,699 plan where users will get 2GB data per day, 250 minutes of calling, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. It ships subscription of BSNL tunes with unlimited song options and free content for two months.

This plan is cheaper than Rs. 1,999 when compared to the benefits offered by the Rs.1,999 prepaid plan. If you compare this plan with the company's Marutham recharge plan. Then, you should go for this plan.

The Rs. 1,188 plan is only available in southern states and ships with 5GB data along with 250 minutes for calling. Notably, this plan allows you to call all networks. It includes 1,200 messages. It is worth mentioning that these plans are available for all 3G users in those circles.

Comparison With Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea

If you compare this plan with other private players then there are many differences in terms of pricing and validity. For example, Airtel is offering two plans which offer 3GB data at Rs. 398 and Rs. 558. These plans are valid for 28 days. So, you can see the difference here. Similarly, Reliance Jio and Vodafone -Idea are offering plans for 28 days. This means BSNL is offering good benefits with its long-term prepaid plans.

