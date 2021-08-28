How To Get Additional Benefit From Airtel Data Packs? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing entry-level packs from its platform, Airtel is focussing on expanding benefits with its prepaid plans. The telecom operator offers half a dozen benefits with its prepaid plans like content, calling, data, and more. Airtel was the first telecom operator that started a life insurance scheme with prepaid plans.

Similarly, the telecom operator added few new packs in the recent month to provide extra benefits, such as Wynk Music Premium and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. So, let's find out all-new packs that offer such benefits.

Airtel Packs With Extra Benefits

The telecom operator has three packs under the same segment, where users will get extra benefits. These plans are priced at Rs. 78, Rs. 248, and Rs. 401. Let's start with Rs. 78 plan, where users will get 5GB of data to all users for 30 days. It offers unlimited calling for the same period. The Rs. 249 pack offers 25GB of data and unlimited calling for 30 days.

These plans also offer OTT benefits along with Wynk Music Premium. , It is worth noting that the Rs. 78 plan provides Wynk Music for only 30 days, whereas Rs. 249 pack offers a similar benefit for one year. Coming to Rs. 401 plan, where users will get 30GB of data and access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. However, this plan is valid for only 28 days.

Then, there are packs of Rs. 89 and Rs. 131, where users will get an Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for free. The Rs. 89 plan also provides 6GB of data along with the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for 28 days. Besides, Rs. 131 plan offers 100MB data and an Amazon Prime Video subscription for one month.

Notably, there are several packs from Airtel, which provide similar offers. The company offers eight data packs between Rs. 48 to Rs. 401. The first data pack of Rs. 48 offers 3GB of data to all users, whereas Rs. 251 provides 50GB of data along with unlimited calling. These packs are famous and offer many benefits to all customers.

