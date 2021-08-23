Telecom Operators Unlikely To Make Major Changes In Tariffs; Here’s Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom Operators might not make major changes in their tariff plans as they are eyeing more market share. Notably, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have announced several changes in the postpaid section and removed entry-level packs from their platforms.

"Till now, the operators were rolling out products that were one-size-fits-all, but over the last 6-8 months, they have started to identify premium subscribers and are looking at how to tap into these segments of users, who can pay more for added convenience or services," Deloitte India, Partner, and Telecom Sector Leader, Peeyush Vaish was quoted by PTI.

Vaish believes that there will be no big changes in the short run. There might be marginal changes and a likely drop in the lowest plans. But, there will be no big changes in the average revenue per user of telecom operators. He added that the telecom operators might focus on attaining a user base to increase their market share. He further added that any major change in the market might be disruptive.

"If something untoward happens in the industry in the next 3-4 months, then the focus of the remaining operators will be to tap into the subscriber base," he said.

Floor Price Issue

Furthermore, the report said that the government is unlikely to make an announcement on the floor pricing. He added that 5G might see more revenue generated from the enterprises' segment and apps like e-health and education. These comments at that time when COAI wrote to the telecom secretary about the financial issues.

Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Increases Prices

It is important to note that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea increased prices. In fact, Vodafone-Idea added two new plans in the RED X packs. The company added two packs of Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,299. The Rs. 1,699 pack offers three connections unlimited data, calling, and content from several apps.

The Rs. 2,299 pack is providing five connections, unlimited calling, and data. It includes access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. The other telecom operator Reliance Jio is not making any changes in its offers; however, it is expected that soon the telecom operator might make changes in the segment.

