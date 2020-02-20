How To Transfer Balance Money From Airtel To Airtel Number

In such situations, there is something called balance transfer to help you. Well, a balance transfer is nothing but borrowing the balance from any of your friends and use it at the time of an emergency. Airtel supports balance transfer from one mobile number to the other. This is a simple and easy process and here we have detailed the steps to do the same.

What You Need To Know

Before you head on to transfer the talktime available in your mobile number to someone else, you need to know two things. Firstly, both the sender and receiver should use same service provider, which is Airtel in this case. The next thing is that you should know the Airtel USSD code for balance transfer, which is *141#.

How To Transfer Balance From Airtel To Airtel

Below are the steps to do Airtel to Airtel balance money transfer.

Dial Airtel USSD code for balance transfer, *141#

It will open a menu with options such as Share talk time, Take loan/Ask for talk time, Gift pack, Buy happy hours, Account, Help.

Here, you need to choose ‘Share talk time' by pressing 1 and hit ‘send'

You will be asked to enter the amount of balance you wish to transfer to the other person and it can be between Rs. 5 and Rs. 40

It will show you the amount of balance you wish to transfer including service tax

Enter the amount and enter the receiver's mobile number and hit ‘Send'

That's it! You will get a message with the complete details of the transaction including the amount you have transferred to your friend and service tax that was charged for this transfer. Likewise, the receiver will also get a message of the amount that has been received.

There’s A Limit!

Do keep in mind that there will be Rs. 10 of minimum service charge on transferring balance to someone else. And, you can share balance only five times a day and 150 per month.