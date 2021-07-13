List Of Prepaid Plans That Comes Without Any Daily Data Limit Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is leading the Indian telecom sector has recently announced the launch of Freedom plans for its prepaid users. These plans are designed to offer data without any daily limit. The newly launched five plans are valid for 15 days, 30 days 60 days, 90 days, and 365 days.

However, you'll be surprised to know that incumbents also offer plans with no FUP on data. This means both telecom operators are following Reliance Jio, but their offerings are quite different from the latter. So, in that way, we are listing all data plans that come without any limit on data.

Airtel Plans Without Daily Limit

Let's start with India's second-largest telecom operator plan. Notably, Airtel only provides one pack under the same list, which is priced at Rs. 456. The Rs. 456 plan of Airtel offers 50GB of data, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and free access to Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, cashback on FasTag. This plan is valid for 60 days.

Vodafone-Idea Plans Without Daily Limit

Vi ships two plans in the same list. These plans are priced at Rs. 447 and Rs. 267 respectively. The Rs. 447 plan also offers 50GB of data, 100 messages, calling on all networks, and access to its in-house app for 60 days, while Rs. 267 is valid for 30 days and offers 25GB of data, 100 messages, calling, and app benefits.

BSNL Plan Without Daily Limit

BSNL plan is priced at Rs. 447, where users get 100GB of data for 60 days. This is far better than private players' offers. It includes unlimited calling, BSNL Tunes, and Eros Now subscription.

Reliance Jio Packs Without Daily Limit

The Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 2,397, where users get all benefits for 365 days. It includes 365GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling to all networks, and free access to Jio Suite apps. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 597, which ships 75GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio apps.

Now, there is a pack of Rs. 447, which is valid for 60 days. It ships 50GB of data, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and a subscription to all Jio apps. The other two packs in the list are priced at Rs. 247 and Rs. 127. These packs ships unlimited calling, Jio apps, and 100 messages per day from 30 and 15 days. These plans also ship 25GB of data and 12GB of data.

