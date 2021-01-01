Just In
Much Awaited Telecom Trends In 2021: Will We See 5G In 2021?
The ongoing pandemic helped the telecom sector a lot as the average revenue per user has increased by many folds. In addition, India's leading telecom players Reliance Jio sold its stake to 13 companies and Airtel garnered subscribers in September and October 2020. On the other hand, Vi lost millions of customers, and now it has become the third-largest telecom player in the country.
Besides, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi rolled out VoWi-Fi services in the country. However, now we have entered into 2021 and there are many things lined up this year. On that track, we are listing all major trends that we can expect this year.
Much Awaited Spectrum Auction In March 2021
Recently, the Union Cabinet has approved the Department of Telecommunication's request to auction the spectrum this year in March. The ministry is planning to sell 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands this year. Reliance Jio also wants to buy the spectrum, but both Airtel and Vi might not go for 700 MHz radio waves.
BSNL Might Launch 4G Services This Year
The state-run telecom operator BSNL might bring 4G services in all circles. In fact, the Department of Telecommunication has set up a new committee to review the BSNL's 4G matter. Additionally, DoT is now planning to approach the Prime Minister's office for the same matter.
Reliance Jio Might Launch 5G Smartphones
Despite the fact that the telecom ministry is not planning to launch the 5G spectrum this year, Reliance Jio is all set to bring 5G services in the second half of this year. In fact, the company CEO Mukesh Ambani has also confirmed the same and said "I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components."
Private Players Plans To Bring Mobile Identity Services
All private players are reportedly planning to bring Mobile Identity services to their users. The upcoming services will replace the OTP method and this technology is specially designed by Route Mobile. The new technology will offer safe and secure services, the company claims.
