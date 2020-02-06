No More Postpaid Plans From Idea: Here‘s why Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Another major change for Idea users as the company has decided to offer postpaid offers only under Vodafone. This means there will be no postpaid plans under Idea. The main reason behind this step is to offer postpaid plans under Vodafone RED, so there will be no Nirvana.

This new initiative will first start with Mumbai, and slowly it will move to other parts of the country. Both Vodafone and Idea announced their merger in 2018, and there were offering postpaid services in two different brands. But after this, the merged company will offer postpaid plans under one brand.

Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Will Be Available For Both: Details

The new change will apply to all postpaid users, and Idea users will automatically transfer to Vodafone plans, and this is applicable to all enterprises as well.

These new plans will be available on both platforms online and offline. "We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone Red brand," said Avneesh Khosla, MD Vodafone Idea.

At present, Idea is offering two Postpaid plans. The plans start from Rs. 399 and the other plan is priced at Rs. 499. The first plan of Rs. 399 offers unlimited calling, 40GB data, 100GB data, and roaming free. Similarly, Rs. 499 offers 75GB data and the rest of the benefits are the same.

Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans: Details

The company is offering two plans under this category, The first one is priced at Rs. 399 which offers free benefits worth Rs. 2,497. It includes 40GB data with a rollover benefit. The other plan is available at Rs. 499. This plan offers benefits worth Rs. 3,946, 75GB data, and unlimited calls.

The company is also offering a Vodafone REDX plan. This is the most premium plan by the company which is priced at Rs. 999. So this means that Nirvana customers have to pay for the postpaid services. There are three more plans which offer add- one connection to the family. These plans are priced at Rs. 548, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999, respectively.

The development comes a day after the company announced that it is looking for relief from the telecom ministry, as its future remains critical. Vodafone Idea is in deep crisis due to its AGR dues, that why the telco is trying its hands to get relief from the government. But, still, analysts believe that it will be very difficult for them to give a fight to other operators.

