Paytm Offering 50% Cashback On 4G Add-On Packs

After joining hands with McDonald's, Paytm is now announced a new 'Weekend Special Offer', where it offers you 50 percent cash back on 4G data add-on packs of all telecom operators. This offer is specially designed for this lockdown period.

The offer provides a benefit of Rs. 10 cashback per week. The offer is already live and will be available until Sunday at 11.59 PM.

Paytm Weekend Special Offer: Details

The newly launched offer applies to all private operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea. However, you used to use a promo code called Mobile Data to get this offer. This new weekend offer applies to Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101 data add-on packs of Reliance Jio.

In addition, the cashback offer applies to Airtel Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 plan and Vodafone-Idea's Rs. 16, Rs. 48 and Rs. 98 packs. Notably, Reliance Jio has recently revised add-on packs where you get 800MB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB data along with minutes for calling. Secondly, Airtel offers 3GB and 6GB data for 28 days, while Vodafone offers 1GB, 3GB, and 6GB data for 28 days.

Paytm Additional Benefits: Details

The company is also offering an additional benefit of Rs. 1,500 to all Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea users. However, you have to do a recharge of Rs. 48 via Paytm. The recharge has to be done four times in a month, only then you can receive the benefit.

In other news, the company is offering 100 percent cash back to its 200 users on recharge of Rs. 100. This offer applies to prepaid and postpaid users. To avail this offer, users need to check the app and its website. They also have use to code and after that, the amount will available in the next two days.

