Reliance Jio 28 And 56 Days Prepaid Plan Are 20% Cheaper: Know How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is providing the most affordable prepaid plans in the country. The telecom operator is leading the prepaid segment in comparison to Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Reliance Jio provides discounts up to 20 percent when it comes 28 days and 84 days plans.

This is why the telco has managed to attract more than 400 million users in just five years of operations. Reliance Jio is expected to add more customers in the coming months as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea removed entry-level plans from their platform.

Meanwhile, the CLSA report said that the chances of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea of losing Rs. 49 plan customers to India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is less as the latter also offers Rs. 75 plan, which is close to Rs. 79 plan of incumbents.

Notably, the JioPhone plan of Rs. 75 offers 3GB of data for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling, 50 messages, and access to the Jio application for the same period. Besides, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's Rs. 79 plan is much costlier than the Reliance Jio pack.

On the other hand, the report pointed out that Vodafone-Idea's decision of removing Rs. 49 plan comes at the right time as customers have to pay extra for the entry-level pack. The firm highlighted that the revenue and EBITDA of Vodafone-Idea might increase by 10 percent from the current 5 percent.

However, it should be noted that the same plan is still active in some parts of the country like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh; however, reports claim that soon Vi will remove the same pack from all circles.

For the unaware, Vodafone-Idea Rs. 49 pack offers talk time worth Rs. 38 and 100 MB for only 14 days. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea Rs. 79 plan offers 200 Mb data along with Rs. 64 talk time for 28 days.

It is worth noting that telecom operators have already removed messages from their entry-level plans. Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator that removed messages from its pack and soon other two operators followed. Telecom operators are making a lot of changes in their offering as they all want to increase revenues.

