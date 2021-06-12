Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity Under Rs. 500 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer several plans with 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days period. These prepaid packs provide unlimited calling and message benefits to their users under Rs. 500. Besides, users get 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB of data per day to all users.

These packs also ship content benefit from Zee5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar with some of the prepaid plans. So, let's have a look at those plans, which come with a 28 days validity and are priced under Rs. 500.

Airtel, Jio, And Vi Plans, which Offers 1GB Data Per Day Under Rs. 500

Let' start with the Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 149, where the user gets 1GB of data daily for 24 days, while Airtel and Vi packs are priced at Rs. 219. Both telecom operators offer 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling for 28 days. These packs also provide streaming benefits of the in-house apps. Under this segment, Airtel and Vi packs offer more benefits for 28 days.

Airtel, Jio, And Vi Plans, which Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day Under Rs. 500

Airtel pack of Rs. 249 ships 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan also ships unlimited calling along with 100 messages. It includes free access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Hello Tunes. Besides, Airtel offers plans of Rs. 279 and Rs. 289 under Rs. 500 pack segment.

Reliance Jio and Vi packs are priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 249, where Jio user gets 1.5GB of data per day benefit along with unlimited calling and access to Jio apps. The

Vi plan offers the same benefit along with extra 5GB data and weekend data rollover facility. This clearly shows that Vodafone-Idea is leading in this segment.

Airtel, Jio, And Vi Plans, which Offers 2GB And 3GB Of Data Per Day Under Rs. 500

Airtel offers Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 plan under the same segment. The Rs. 298 pack ships 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, Bharti Axa life insurance, and Airtel XStream subscription. The Rs. 398 ships 3GB of data per day, 100 messages, Free HelloTunes, Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag transactions, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy courses.

Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 249 ships all benefits for 28 days. It includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and access to Jio apps. The Rs. 349 comes with 3GB of data per day for 28 days.

The pack of Rs. 299 ships 4GB of data for 28 days along with weekend rollover data benefit. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 401, where users get 3GB of data. After comparing all data benefits, it seems Vodafone-Idea packs ships more data benefits to their users, but still, Reliance Jio and Airtel packs are more famous.

