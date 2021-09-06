Reliance Jio Become India’s Biggest Telecom Operator In Just Five Years: Here's How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has finally completed five years in India and has become the largest telecom operator in just a short period. The telecom operator started its operations with free calls and data. In fact, the company has offered free services for more than 90 days and now, it has close to 441 million users on its platform.

Reliance Jio Achievements In Five Years

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the market, the penetration of the internet has been increased by 312 percent. Also, broadband users have reached 792. million in June this year from 192.30 million in September 2016. The affordable data rates introduced by Reliance Jio are the main reason behind numbers.

The data cost has been decreased to Rs. 10.77 per GB as per January- March data by TRAI; however, you'll be surprised to know that it was Rs. 160 per GB in October-December 2016 despite Indians are consuming more data every month.

In fact, the data consumption has been increased per month to 12.33GB in January- March as against 878.63MB in October-December, 2016. This clearly shows that data consumption has been increased to 1,303 percent.

Similarly, the usage of voice calls has been increased by 164 percent during January- March 2021 as against October-December 2016 as Jio was the first telecom operator that introduced free voice services in 2016.

In addition, Jio was the first telecom operator that launched free voice calls services in the country. Soon, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea followed the same and start providing free prepaid packs. The telecom operator launched free unlimited calls with prepaid packs that offer services for 28, 56, 84, and 365 days.

Free Voice Calls From Reliance Jio

It is worth noting that voice calls used to contribute 80 percent of the revenue of the telecom operators, but now, those services are free, which is why telcos are making losses.

Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone of Reliance Jio that will be available on September 10, 2021, is likely to attract 2G users from other telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL. Additionally, the telecom operator is gearing up for the 5G services and is expected to bring services first in India.

