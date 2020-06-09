Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Packs Vs Airtel Disney+ Hotstar Plan: Which Is Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems attracting new customers by offering extra data has become an old strategy to increase the subscriber base. Now, telecom operators have started offering OTT platform subscriptions to get the attention of new customers.

Recently, Reliance Jio has announced its new offer, where it is providing content from Disney+ Hotstar. The company has launched two plans along with two data vouchers. The plans are priced at Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599, Rs. 612, and Rs. 1,208 two data vouchers.

However, Airtel is offering the same plan at Rs. 401 prepaid plan. The main difference between both is the latter is offering Hotstar+ Disney content with only one plan, while the former is providing this service with two plans and two data vouchers. Still, there is one difference that makes Airtel's plan is better. So today, we will give you complete detail about the plans which will help you to understand the difference.

Airtel Disney + Hotstar Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

Airtel is offering this benefit with only one plan, i.e. Rs. 401, where you will get Disney+ Hotstar services for one year. This plan also ships 3GB data for only 28 days. This means that you have to recharge again in case you want to call, message, and more data once the 3GB expires. The best part about this plan that it lasts for 365 days even after the data expires in 28 days.

The plan is already available on the Airtel website, application, and you can also buy it from retail stores. It is worth mentioning that Disney+ Hotstar is also providing two plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 1,499 Premium plan per year and Rs. 399 VIP plan is also valid for 365 days.

Reliance Jio Disney + Hotstar Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

If we talk about Jio benefits, then you will get this benefit at Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599. Under these plans, Reliance Jio is providing 90GB and 740GB data and Disney+ Hotstar services for 28 days and 365 days.

On the other hand, Rs. 612 and Rs. 1,208 data vouchers are offering 72GB data and 6,000 minutes for calling for one year and 240GB data for only 240 days. In that case Reliance Jio Rs. 401 pack is valid for only 28 days, while Airtel offers Hotstar+Disney services for 365 days.

