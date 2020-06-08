ADIA To Invest Rs 5,683.5 Crore In Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced that it has received another investment on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent for Rs 5,683.5 crore. After this investment, Jio has raised Rs. 97,885.65 crore. So far, seven companies have invested in Reliance Jio, such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, and ADIA.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs. 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs. 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," Reliance Jio said.

The development comes two days after Abu Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment has shared its plans to buy a 1. 85 percent stake with an investment of Rs. 9,093.60 crore. In fact, Silver Lake and its co-investors are also buying the additional stake worth Rs. 4,546.8 crore. This means Silver Lake has invested Rs. 10,202.55 crore into the platforms and Jio has sold its 21 percent stake to all seven companies.

" Our investment in Jio is a further demonstration of ADIA's ability to draw on deep regional and sector expertise to invest globally in market-leading companies and alongside proven partners," Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said while sharing the details.

Reliance Jio Introduces Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Voucher

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for its prepaid paid users. The telecom operator is offering a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with Rs. 401, Rs. 2,599 plans, and Rs. 612 or Rs. 1,208 data packs. This means that users will get these services for free as Hotstar+ Disney one year pack is available at Rs. 399.

Apart from this offer, Rs. 401 data voucher ships unlimited calling on the same network, 1,000 minutes for voice calls on other networks, along with 90GB data for 28 days. The Rs. 2,599 plan provides 740GB of 4G data, unlimited calls on the Jio network for 365 days, while Rs. 612 data and Rs. 1208 vouchers ship data along with Disney+ Hotstar free access.

