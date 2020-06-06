Reliance Jio To Get Rs. 4,546.8 Crore From Silver Lake; Announces Second Investment In A Month News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced that Silver Lake and its co-investors will inject Rs. 4,546.8 crore in its platforms. This means that Jio has so far received Rs. 10,202.55 crore from Silver Lake as this the second time that the latter has invested in the Jio platforms. Earlier, it was Rs. 5, 655. 75 crore.

"Silver Lake's investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs. 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs. 5.16 lakh crore, and will translate into a 2.08 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs. 92,202.15 crore from leading technology investors in less than six weeks," Reliance Jio said.

This is the seventh time Reliance Jio has received investment from global investors. In fact, these investments have increased the share prices of Reliance Industries. But, these investments transactions need to go through all regulatory and other customary approvals.

For the unaware, Silver Lake has invested in half a dozen companies, such as Dell Technologies, Twitter, Airbnb, Alibaba, Alphabet's Verily, and Waymo units.

"We are excited to increase our exposure and bring more of our co-investors into this opportunity," Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO, and Managing Partner said while sharing details about the deal.

Reliance Jio Introduces Benefit With Rs. 249 Plan: Details

Reliance Jio has launched another offer, where it has partnered with AJio, Digital Trends, and Trends Footwear. Under this partnership, Reliance Jio is providing discounts on electronics, clothes, and footwear, if you recharge for Rs. 249 in June 2020. Once you purchase this recharge coupon, the offers will be credited in the MyJio application.

In other news, Jio has recently launched work from home voucher plan. The newly launched voucher is offering 50GB data for 30 days. This voucher only ships data services. There are no calling and free facilities with these data-oriented vouchers. Jio has two more vouchers under the same category, i.e. Rs. 151 and Rs. 201, where you get 30GB and 40GB data for only 30 days.

