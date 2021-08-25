Reliance Jio Leading Under Rs. 250 Prepaid Plan Price Segment: Here’s How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

All four telecom operators are providing several prepaid plans at pocket-friendly plans. These affordable plans are available under Rs. 250, where users get benefits like data, messages, and unlimited calling.

Yes, you read that right and we are talking about two plans, which are priced at Rs. 199, and Rs. 249 plan, where users are getting 4G services along with a good amount of data per day. So, let's find out all those plans, where users are such benefit.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Of Rs. 249

Reliance Jio's pack of Rs. 249 is providing benefits for 28 days. This plan ships 2GB of data per day, which means users will get 56GB of data for the entire validity. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to Jio apps.

Airtel's plan of Rs. 249 offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. It includes benefits like Wynk Music, Xstream access, and free courses from Shaw Academy. On the other hand, the Vodafone-Idea pack of Rs. 249 offers 1.5GB of data on a daily basis, unlimited calling, a weekend rollover facility, and a subscription to Vi Movies and TV for 28 days.

Similarly, BSNL also offers data vouchers under Rs. 250. The data voucher will cost you Rs. 198 is providing 2GB of data per day and Lokdhun content for 60 days. There is another pack of Rs. 187, where users will get 100 messages along with free ringtones for only 28 days.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 247, where users will get 50GB of data, BSNL tunes, Eros Now, and 100 messages per day. Reliance Jio is leading this segment, where users are getting 56GB of data for 28 days.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Of Rs. 199

Reliance JioRs. 199 plan offers benefits for 28 days. It includes 42GB of data, 100 free messages, and access to all Jio apps. Airtel pack offers only 1GB of data, 100 messages per day, Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes, and Airtel XStream.

Then, Rs. 199 plan offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages, and Vi movies and TV basic accounts access. Reliance Jio is again leading this segment and we believe that users should choose the Jio pack.

Best Mobiles in India