BSNL 4G Services Coming Soon: Gets Empowered Technology Group Nod

BSNL has received approval for upgrading 57,000 sites and to offer 4G services in the country. The 4G tender has been approved by Empowered Technology Group (ETG), which means Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung can help BSNL in deploying its 4G network. This development soon after the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) approved BSNL 4G tender.

No Place For Chinese Vendors In 4G Tender Race

The new tender will not allow ZTE and Huawei to participate in the bidding due to a new clause. The new clause states that if any company belongs to a nation that is sharing borders with India cannot participate in the BSNL 4G tender or the deployment. This is quite surprising as ZTE helped BSNL in rolling out 2G and 3G networks, but now this move is likely to affect ZTE business in the country.

However, the state-run telecom operator BSNL said that if an Indian company wants to participate in the tender, then it should demonstrate the Proof-of-Concept. The telecom operator also said that all 4G equipment should be compatible with 5G networks so that it can save huge investment in the deployment in the services.

Meanwhile, Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia-Pacific said that India is a very important market for them. "We think about what is the logic [behind it] and what is possible. We don't think Huawei will be blocked. We think this [trusted list] benefits the Indian market and is the right decision," he was quoted by ET.

BSNL Might Bring 4G Services Soon

After getting approval from DoT and ETG, it seems BSNL will soon launch its 4G services in all circles. Notably, the operator has been asked to use only domestic vendors in the 4G network deployment, despite none of the vendors has done this thing before. In fact, none of the domestic vendor has worked with the telecom operator. However, the telecom operator is now allowed to use Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung in the deployment. This indicates that the Government also wants BSNL to roll out the network as soon as possible as private players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have captured the entire market.

