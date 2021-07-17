Reliance Jio Offering More Data With Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Know Details Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel are proving several prepaid plans at the same pricing. Both telecom operators several benefits and services with their prepaid plans to customers. Similarly, there is one plan, which is common between both leading telecom operators. So, in this article, we are listing all benefits, which the Rs. 598 plan is providing.

Airtel Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The Airtel plan of Rs. 598 offers 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days. However, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps once the data ends. It offers unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. Besides, users get free courses from Shaw Academy.

It includes access to Amazon Prime Video Edition for a free trial, Apollo 24/7 circle for three months, Rs. 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, and premium access to Airtel Xstream.

Reliance Jio Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 598 offers high-speed data and calling benefits. It ships 2GB of data per day for 56 days, but once the 2GB of data ends, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio plan also ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. Apart from these benefits, Reliance Jio offers content from Disney+ Hotstar, which is close to Rs. 399. This plan also ships benefits from the company's applications, such as JioTV, JioCinema, Jiocloud, and more.

Difference Between Reliance Jio And Airtel Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan

It is important to note that the major difference between both packs is the content benefits and 500MB of data per day with the Reliance Jio plan. But still, if you are an Airtel fan and looking for only 1.5GB of data per day, then you can for the same plan. Additionally, you are looking for Amazon Prime access for one month, then the Airtel plan is good for you. On the other hand, users who are looking for more than and content from Disney+ Hotstar, then they can go for the Reliance Jio pack. Notably, Reliance Jio packs are more affordable than any other player in the country.

