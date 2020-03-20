Reliance Jio Revises 4G Vouchers; Now Offering Double Data Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs. 11 And Rs. 21 4G Data Vouchers Revised: Offers and Validity

The first and the basic plan is now available at Rs. 11, where Jio is offering 800MB data, and 75 minutes for calling to non-Jio network. Earlier, Rs. 11 voucher used to offer 400MB data on the existing plan.

The Reliance Jio Rs. 21 voucher plan used to offer 1GB data, but now, you get 2GB data until the validity of your existing plan. Besides, this plan offers 200 minutes for off-net calls.

Reliance Jio Rs. 51 And Rs. 101 4G Data Vouchers Revised: Offers and Validity

The Rs. 51 voucher now provides 6GB data instead of 3GB data earlier. It also ships 500 extra minutes for calling to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Lastly, there's a Rs. 101 data voucher is now providing 12GB data and 1000 Minutes Jio to non-Jio users. This voucher used to offer 6GB data on the existing plan.

Notably, these revised vouchers are now offering double data to users. This seems a really good move by the company to attract more users. These plans are offering 64 Kbps speed, which is less than from the previous speed the company used to provide.

Reliance Jio Rs. 251 4G Data Vouchers: Offers and Validity

However, the company has revised only four vouchers, while Rs. 251 is still offering the same benefit. This plan ships 2GB data per day without any message benefit. This plan is valid for 51 days. Besides, the company has also revised two of its existing long-term plans.