Reliance Jio Rs. 75 Plan Better Than Airtel And Vi Packs Of Rs. 79

In order to increase average revenue per user, Airtel has removed its Rs. 49 plan from its prepaid plan list. Now, the telecom operator is providing an Rs. 79 prepaid plan, where users will get talk time and data for 28 days.

However, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea plan are still offering plans at the same price range. So, let's find out the difference between the benefits of Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid packs.

Reliance JioPhone Rs. 75 Plan

The Rs. 75 JioPhone plan offers 50 messages, unlimited calling, 0.1 GB/day + 200 MB of data for 28 days. In total, users are getting 3GB of data for the same period. This plan also provides access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Apart from this plan, JioPhone offers two plans under Rs. 100, which are priced at Rs. 39 and Rs. 69. The Rs. 39 plan offers unlimited calling, 1400MB of data for 14 days. This plan also ships subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 79

The Rs. 79 plan of Vodafone-Idea offers talktime close to Rs. 64 and 200MB data for 28 days. This pack does not offer any message benefit. The telecom operator provides four more plans under Rs. 100, which are priced at Rs. 39, Rs. 59, Rs. 65, and Rs. 95. The Rs. 39 pack offers talk time close to Rs. 30 and 100MB data for 14 days.

The Rs. 59 plan offers 30 local+national and roaming minutes for 28 days. The Rs. 65 plan offers talk time worth Rs. 52 and 100 MB of data for 28 days. The last plan on the list is Rs. 95, where users get talk time close to Rs. 74 and 200MB of data for 56 days.

Airtel Rs. 79 Prepaid Plan

On the other hand, Airtel offers talk time worth Rs. 64 and 200 MB data for 28 days. After comparing all plans, it seems that Reliance JioRs. 75 plan offers more benefits like 3GB of data and unlimited calling for 28 days, which we suggest you to choose a plan wisely.

