Reliance Jio's Rs. 149 And Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans Are Better: Know Why

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer two similar prepaid plans of Rs. 149 and Rs. 199. These prepaid plans offer data, calling, and SMS benefits to their users. However, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea also ship entertainment benefits to customers. These plans are designed for 28 days' validity with some basic offers. So, let's have a look at the benefits of these plans.

Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio, And Airtel Rs. 199 Prepaid Plans: Check Details

The Vi plan of Rs. 149 offers 1GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling. This plan also ships access to Vi movies & TV applications for a period of 24 days. Similarly, Airtel plan of Rs. 199 offers 1GB of data per day, 100 messages, Airtel XStream benefit, Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes for 24 days.

The Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 199 offer benefits for 28 days. This pack ship 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, and complimentary access to the Jio application. This pack also offers unlimited calls for the same period.

After looking at the benefits of all packs, it seems the Reliance Jio pack ships more benefits for more days. The company offers 1.5GB of data for 28 days, while Airtel and Vi users get 1GB of data, which is why we believe that users should look at the Jio pack.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Rs. 149 Prepaid Packs: Check Details

Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 149 offers 1GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages. It includes access to the Jio application for 24 days. The Airtel plan of Rs. 149 offers 2GB of data only for 28 days.

This plan also ships 300 messages, access to Wynk Music, free hello tunes, and a subscription to the Airtel Xstream application. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea pack of Rs. 149 offers 3GB of data, free voice calling, and access to Vi Movies & TV. It also ships 1GB of additional data for 28 days.

This clearly shows that Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 149 is again offering more data, especially eight times. Similarly, Jio gets you 100 messages per day, whereas Airtel and Vodafone-Idea offering limited access to messages. So, again we suggest you to choose a plan wisely as the Jio pack is far better than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

