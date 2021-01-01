Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi Prepaid Plans That Offers 1GB Of 4G Data In 2021 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Private telecom players are providing various prepaid plans in the country. Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi ship data between 1GB to 4GB per day. However, 1GB and 1.5GB data are quite famous amongst users as these data packs are quite affordable in comparison to other packs. In that way, if you are looking for a 1GB plan in 2021, then you should go through this article.

List Of All Prepaid Plans That Ships 1GB Data Per Day

Reliance Jio Plans That Ships 1GB Data Per Day

India's leading telecom player Reliance Jio has dozens of prepaid plans. It ships data between 1GB to 3GB; however, 1GB data packs are quite affordable in comparison to other packs. The first pack in this list is priced at Rs. 149, which is offering 1GB of data per day. It includes 100 messages per day and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps for 24 days.

Airtel Plans That Ships 1GB Data Per Day

Airtel is offering 1GB of data with Rs. 199 plan. It is also offering 100 messages per day for 24 days. This plan is also offering HelloTunes, access to Xstream Premium for one year, and Wynk Music. In addition, Airtel is offering a Rs. 129 plan, which is also offering 1GB of data for the same period. This plan also ships Airtel Xstream app access, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music access.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Plan That Ships 1GB Data Per Day

Vi is also offering similar benefits with four plans between Rs. 99 and Rs. 219. The first pack is known as the Truly Unlimited pack that ships 1GB of data per day and 100 messages for 18 days. Another pack that comes under the same category is also offering 1GB of data for 18 days. for Rs. 148. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 199, where it is offering similar offers for 24 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 219, which is also offering 1GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Plans That Are Offering 1GB Data

After comparing all plans, it seems Vi packs are quite affordable as it starts from Rs. 99 only, however, this pack is only for 18 days. While Reliance Jio pack starts with Rs. 129, which is also offering 1GB data for 24 days.

Best Mobiles in India