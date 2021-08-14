Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi: Who Is More Benefits With Premium Prepaid Plans? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea making changes in entry-level and top-tier plans. These private telecom operators are revising all offers and the validity of all plans. The major chunk of revenue of telecom operators comes from prepaid plans, which is why telcos are focussing on the same segment. So, we are listing the benefits of postpaid plans for all private telcos.

List Of Premium Prepaid Plans

Airtel Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Plans: Benefits

Airtel plan of Rs. 2,498 offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days. This pack includes 100 messages per day, Wynk Music free subscription, Airtel Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime Video mobile edition free trial, free hello tunes, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. In addition, the user gets unlimited calling for the same period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan: Benefits

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is providing 2GB of data for 365 days, which means users are getting 730GB of data. It includes unlimited calling and JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and more. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio does not offer content from a third-party application. The company also said that the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 2399 Prepaid Plan: Benefits

India's third-largest telecom operator is providing 1.5GB of data for 365 days. This pack also includes unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. This pack offers Weekend data rollover facility, access to Zee5 Premium, and Vi Movies and TV application.

After comparing all premium plans, it clearly shows that Reliance Jio is providing more data benefits at less price. However, Reliance Jio does not offer content from any third application.

On the other hand, the other two private telecom players Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are providing content from OTT apps, data, and calling benefits. This is why we suggest you to choose plans as per your need as Reliance Jio fulfills data needs and incumbents telecom operators offer Amazon Prime access.

Notably, telecom operators are revising plans on daily basis, recently Vi launches new two plans and revised benefits from other plans. Similarly, Airtel has made some changes.

