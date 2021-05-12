Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi: Who Is Offering Best Rs. 599 Prepaid Pack Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are offering similar benefits with their prepaid plans. These benefits include unlimited calling, data, and access to leading OTT apps. Besides, these private players ship plans at similar pricing like Rs. 599, which is famous amongst all telecom operators.

However, the benefits of this plan may differ, for example, Jio and Vodafone-Idea pack is valid for 84 days, while Airtel ships offer benefits for only 56 days. So, let's find out which telecom operator provides the best services with Rs. 599 pack.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan: Details

Let's start with Reliance Jio Rs. 599 prepaid plan, where users get 2GB of data per day for 84 days. This plan ships unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages per day, and access to all company's in-house apps.

Coming to the Airtel plan of Rs. 599, which ships 2GB of data per day and Disney+ Hotstar for 56 days. It includes 100 messages per day, premium access to the Airtel Xstream app, and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. This pack also provides cashback on FasTag, free hello tunes, and Apollo 24|7 circle.

Lastly, there is a Vodafone-Idea pack of Rs. 599, where the user gets 1.5GB of data for 84 days. This plan also ships 100 messages per day, binge all night benefit, and access to Vi movies along with TV. Also, this pack offers 5GB of extra data along with weekend data rollover facility.

Which Prepaid Plan Is Better?

After comparing all plans, the Reliance Jio pack looks far ahead in terms of providing data offer despite the fact it is not offering content from the leading application. But still, a 2GB pack seems sufficient enough to fulfil the data needs.

However, if you are an Airtel fan and looking for free access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime for free, then you can choose the same plan. On the other hand, if you looking for high-speed data at night or weekend data rollover facility as your data usage is high, then you can go for the Vodafone-Idea prepaid pack of Rs. 599.

Best Mobiles in India