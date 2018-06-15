Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: 3GB data plans compared

Gone are the days when mobile data was too expensive. If you remember that you had to pay around Rs. 250 for just 1GB of data even a couple of years back, then you will realize the benefits of the ongoing tariff war. After the entry of Reliance Jio, the other rival operators have come up with similar plans and offers to retain their subscribers and stay competitive in the telecom arena. Eventually, the cost of 1GB of data is around Rs. 2 as of now.

The telecom operators are coming up with new prepaid and postpaid plans almost every other day to stiffen the existing competition. At this given point in time, the telecom operators are offering 3GB daily data with some of their plans. We are here today to compare these plans and the benefit they offer.

Reliance Jio

Recently, Jio announced the double data benefits giving users an additional 1.5GB of data on any plan offering 1.5GB data or above. Also, it is offering Rs. 100 discount on the plans costing above Rs. 300. So, the plans priced between Rs. 149 and Rs. 449 will offer 3GB of data per day instead of 1.5GB data. And, the difference will be in their validity. For instance, the Rs. 349 plan with a validity of 70 days will give 3GB daily data and other benefits at just Rs. 299 after the discount. Likewise, the Rs. 399 plan will give similar benefits for 84 days at just Rs. 349. And, the Rs. 449 prepaid plan will give 136GB data for 91 days at Rs. 50 lesser.

Airtel

Airtel offers 3GB of 3G or 4G data, unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day with its Rs. 349 and Rs. 558 prepaid plans. These plans have a validity of 28 days and 82 days respectively. The unlimited voice calls come without any associated daily or weekly FUP.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers 3GB data per day with four of its plans. These plans bundle unlimited local and STD calls, 100 free SMS per day and Live TV access. The most affordable one among these is the Rs. 349 plan offering these benefits for 28 days. The Rs. 549 plan offers the same benefits along with 3.5GB data for 28 days. The Rs. 569 plan and Rs. 799 plan offer similar benefits with 3GB data and 4.5GB data for 84 days and 28 days respectively.

Idea Cellular

Idea offers 3GB of data for Rs. 349 along with 100 free SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. The other plan is priced at Rs. 799 and offers similar benefits for 28 days with the difference being 3.5GB of data per day.