Reliance Jio postpaid vs Airtel Infinity vs Vodafone RED: Which plan is better?

Reliance Jio created a disruption in the Indian telecom space with the launch of its 4G services. Its prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls and bundled 4G data as well. After disrupting the prepaid market, the operator has stepped into the postpaid segment on Thursday. It has announced the new Reliance Jio Zero Touch postpaid plan priced at Rs. 199. These plans will offer voice and data benefits, cheap ISD calling and international roaming and debut on May 15.

Reliance Jio is bullish that it will once again challenge the industry rivals by offering lowest tariff plans in India as well as abroad. This will come as a relief to those postpaid users who have been paying much higher than the prepaid users in the recent times. Having said that, here is a comparison of JioPostpaid plans with those of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

Reliance Jio Zero Touch plan

The Jio Postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 199 and offers 25GB of data, free unlimited SMS and voice calls (local, STD and national roaming). International roaming can be activated with a single click at no extra cost. The postpaid services can be pre-activated by the subscribers. The credit limit is unlimited and there is a free subscription to the Jio suite of apps.

Airtel Infinity plan

Airtel offers Infinity postpaid plans. The Rs. 399 plan from the operator offers 20GB of 3G/4G data with the rollover facility, unlimited SMS and voice calls (local and roaming calls). It also includes a free subscription to WYNK Music. The international roaming can be activated by paying an additional cost of Rs. 149 per month.

Vodafone RED postpaid plan

Vodafone RED postpaid plan priced at Rs. 399 is the basic plan. It offers 20GB of data and free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Subscribers of this plan can watch movies and TV shows for free as there is free 12 months subscription to Vodafone Play. The international roaming can be activated at Rs. 149 per month.

Idea Cellular

Idea Cellular's cheaper prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 389. It also offers 20GB of data like Vodafone and Airtel. Though it bundles unlimited voice calls, roaming calls are chargeable. To make ISD calls, users should be subscribed to the same and pay a security deposit of Rs. 1,000. For international roaming, there is a cost of Rs. 149 per month and a security deposit of Rs. 2,000. It includes a subscription to the Idea suite of apps.

Verdict

On comparing these postpaid plans, we get to know that the latest market entrant - Reliance Jio offers a great benefit. The plan does not require the subscribers to pay any upfront cost for the international roaming. And, it offers more data than the other operators. So, what's your choice?