Stay away from these fraud Jio Tower installation websites: Scam for sure

The era of the internet has done an equal amount of good and bad for humankind. Some people use the Internet to learn new things and to get entertained, whereas, some fraudsters use it to make money by encashing innocent people.

The Jio tower fraud

Reliance Jio is one of the main reason for the growth of internet users in India, where the company started a new internet revolution in the country to offer high-speed 4G data at an unbelievable price. Now, people have begun to encash the Jio boom to make money using a fraudulent way, by creating fake websites, which helps with Jio tower installation for a nominal fee.

There are "N" number of websites, which happens to help you get a new Jio tower on your property. These websites post different packages, depending on the location, where users can earn at least Rs 15,000 per month with a massive advance amount of Rs 35,00,000.

They charge a standard processing fee of Rs 14,000 and an agreement charge of Rs 52500. Once you pay these fees, you will not be getting any information from them for sure. So, be careful, and never look for a mobile network installation websites on the internet, as Jio or any other network provider does not have any websites, and most of the network providers will not charge any upfront agreement charge.

Here are some of the Jio Tower Fraud websites that you should stay away

https://www.jiotowers.co.in/

http://www.reliancejiotower.in/

https://reliancejiotoweronline.com/

https://jio.services/jio-tower-installation-price-setup/

http://bharatfoundations.com/

http://jiotowercenter.co.in/

http://www.towersbhartinstall.net.in/

http://onlinetowerinstallation.in/

http://towersjio.in/

http://www.reliancejiotower.online/

http://www.atctowerindia.com/